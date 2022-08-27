Barnsley pupils celebrate on GCSE results day

Children across Barnsley received their GCSE results yesterday, Thursday 25 August.

We’ve been collecting the GCSE results from schools across the borough, and we’re incredibly proud of the hard work of our Barnsley pupils.

This year, students have sat exams for their GCSEs. This is the first time since 2019, as in 2020 and 2021, students were given teacher-assessed grades. Therefore, we’ve compared the stats from 2019 and 2022.

We’re pleased to share that we’ve seen improvements on all measures since 2019.

As a borough average, pupils have achieved 2.3% higher in the Basics 4-9 in English and Maths (equivalent to the old grades A-C) compared to 2019. We’ve seen even higher increases in the Basics 5-9 in English and Maths (grades A- higher-level C), with a 4.8% increase on 2019. However, there are some decreases compared to 2021’s teacher-assessed grades.

Cllr Trevor Cave, Cabinet Spokesperson for Children’s Services, said: “We’re so proud of our young people and what they’ve achieved. The students have demonstrated great hard work and commitment during a really difficult few years, and shown that every school day really does count. I’d like to congratulate them and wish them well for the future.

“My sincere thanks also go to school staff who are dedicated to helping our young people achieve their potential. We remain committed to working with all our schools through the Barnsley Alliance to continue to improve the education of every child in the borough and make Barnsley the place of possibilities.”

The Barnsley Children and Young People’s Plan 2019-22 contains details of how Barnsley’s Children and Young People’s Trust aims to provide significant improvements in outcomes for children, young people and families throughout the borough.