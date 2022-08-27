Blackpool residents urged to complete Census 2021



Posted on Friday 26th February 2021

Households across Blackpool are being urged to complete Census 2021 and represent their community so the government can provide funding to improve local services in the town.

The survey, which is run by the The Office for National Statistics, has taken place every decade since 1801 (with the exception of 1941), to analyse the demographic and population of both England and Wales.

Despite it running for more than two centuries, this year will be the first-time respondents over the age of 16 can mark down their gender and sexual orientation, as well as there being questions regarding our armed forces veterans.

This year residents are encouraged to complete the form online and for those who do not have access to a computer, a paper copy is available upon request at the Census contact centre.

To complete the form online, residents must use the unique access code received through the post between the 3 and 13 March.

Residents will be able to complete the Census as soon as they receive the letter, but their results must reflect who is in their household on this year’s Census Day, which falls on 21 March.

The data collected will help improve services such as education, health, and public transport across Blackpool as the results are used by central government to provide funding to local authorities.

And while providing a historical snapshot of the town it will also take into account the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

“I would urge everyone to complete the Census survey this year. It is extremely important for us to get a clear vision of every household in Blackpool. “The Census has a direct impact on public services, as the results of the survey are used by the government to allocate funding and resources to the local community. “Once the data is collected, we will be better informed as to how we can improve local services, which will help us to provide the best possible support for all residents.”

The Census is completely confidential and protected by law. The information gathered will only be made available to the public 100 years after completion.

It is a legal requirement that everybody completes the Census, otherwise they could face a £1,000 fine and a criminal record.

To mark the occasion, Blackpool Council will be lighting the tower up purple to help inspire, encourage and remind residents to take part.

For more information on how you can complete the survey, visit the Census website or call the Census contact centre on 0800 141 2021, which opens 1 March.



