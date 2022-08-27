Class of 2022 celebrate GCSE and BTEC results at Bradford College

Bradford College is celebrating the hard work of Level 2 students as the Class of 2022 collected GCSE and BTEC results (25 August 2022).

Students went online to discover their grades and came in to College to celebrate, get guidance on their next steps, and enrol.

Among the elated students were Hanin Abouelela, who received five grade 9s (the equivalent of A*) for GCSE Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Maths and English. Hanin now plans to progress on to A Levels.

Hanin moved to England in 2020 from Canada but is originally from Egypt. She said:

“I felt very supported by the college! Even through Covid when the teachers could not perform practical lessons, they always where on hand with videos to show us how the experiment would go. The library was also very good and supported me in my learning as they had all the textbooks that I needed.”

School leavers can now progress to Bradford College courses such as A Levels, Fast Track to T Levels, Trade & Professional training like hairdressing and uniformed services, or Apprenticeships. Other students may use results to progress their careers or move sectors.

This year, GCSE Physics received a 95.7% pass rate, Chemistry 91.1%, and Sociology 90%. Overall, the College’s 16-18 GCSE pass rate was 85.9%, up by 2.1% from the last time the College ran exams in 18/19.

Asa Gordon, Bradford College Vice Principal Curriculum, said:

“Despite challenging circumstances over the last few years, our students have shown true resilience and determination to get to this point and complete their exams. I wish them every success going forwards.

“I’d also like to thank our staff for working so hard to help these students catch up on their vital studies. Whatever students choose next, Bradford College is ready to support them on their journey as we continue to transform lives in the region.”

Bradford College uses a Guarantee Scheme to safeguard a place for all young people aged 16 to 18 – regardless of their entry point into further education or additional support needs.

Advice & Guidance Drop-in Sessions – 26 August (10am-5pm)

Applications are still open for courses starting in September. For students evaluating what to do next, Bradford College is offering a drop-in advice session on Friday 26 August from 10 am – 5 pm.

Visit the David Hockney Building on Great Horton Road to learn about the range of subjects available and let guidance staff take the stress out of results. Students can discuss career and training options from A Levels and practical skills courses to professional qualifications.

Bradford College is also hosting an Apprenticeship Open Day on Friday 26 August. From 10 am to 4 pm, all would-be apprentices can visit the event (at 39/41 Chapel Street, Little Germany, BD1 5BY) and find out more about the apprenticeship training on offer and how to apply for current apprenticeship vacancies.

Enrolment 2022

Students who have applied but not yet accepted a place can do so on the Bradford College website and receive all the information needed to get the most out of enrolment and induction (email [email protected] for additional support).

Students who have applied should attend the enrolment session specified for each course to ensure a place can be confirmed. Enrolment dates, times, and locations for each course can be found on the Bradford College website.

Those enrolling should take a form of ID and any qualification certificates or documents to confirm a place. Students will receive a Student Learner Agreement, timetable, and ID badge, ready to start at Bradford College in September!