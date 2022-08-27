Clearing 2022: It made me confident in my choice of where I wanted to study

An aspiring writer has spoken about how he chose to study at the University of Bedfordshire after contacting the Clearing hotline.

Clearing is an option available for all applicants to utilise – whether it’s to change course, to change university or to apply for the first time.

Jordan, a Creative Writing student with the School of Arts & Creative Industries, came to study at the University via Clearing. He said the support he received from the admissions team throughout the process made him feel confident in his decision.

Read Jordan’s Q&A to find out about his Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…