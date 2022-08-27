Congratulations to Halton’s GCSE students!

Halton Borough Council would like to congratulate the class of 2022 on their wonderful GCSE results. This cohort of young people have shown tremendous resilience and tenacity. Despite being affected by the Covid pandemic, they have overcome challenges and achieved strong GCSE results that the young people, their families and schools/college should be rightly proud of.



Emerging data shows that the percentage of pupils gaining grades 9-4 or 9-5 nationally in most GCSE subjects are improving from 2019 but are slightly lower than 2021 grades, which were teacher assessed grades. Halton’s results have mirrored these increases against 2019 data, but have also demonstrated some increases against 2021 figures too.



This year, 60.4% of Halton students achieved grades 9-5 in English, compared to 57% in 2019 and 58% in 2021. This is ahead of the early national figure which shares that 58.6% of students nationally achieved grade 9-5 in English.

Achievement in maths is also a cause of celebration in Halton, with 48.7% of students achieving grade 5 or above in GCSE maths this year (47.5% nationally), compared to 39.8% of students achieving grades 9-5 in 2019.



Cllr Tom McInerney, portfolio holder for Children & Young People, says: “I would like to pass on my congratulations to all GCSE students for working so hard during difficult times and yet achieving such a fabulous set of results. You are a credit to your parents/carers, schools and colleges and should be very proud of all you have achieved.

“I would like to wish you well on your next steps in education, training and or employment and know that working hard, supporting each other and persevering have led to the successes you have experienced. Well done to you all, your futures are bright.”

Mil Vasic, Director of Children’s Services, added his congratulations to the students: “As young people, you have experienced an educational journey like no other year group, returning from periods of disruption. Yet, you have embraced learning opportunities, strived to achieve and supported each other as a community.

“To achieve such wonderful results is a credit to yourselves, your families and schools who have all worked hard to support you and encourage you in your learning journeys. Well done for all you have achieved, your hard work has paid off, and I look forward to hearing about your future successes.”