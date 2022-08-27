Cornwall Council’s Meet the Leader sessions set to start again in September

A series of events allowing residents the chance to quiz the leader of Cornwall Council about local issues, services and priorities is set to continue through the autumn.

The sessions, which began in May in Penzance, will continue until November, visiting Falmouth, Wadebridge, Redruth, Torpoint, St Austell and Truro.

They are open to the public, who will be able to ask questions on any issue to Cllr Linda Taylor, the leader of the Council.

Cllr Taylor said: “Before the summer I held five of these sessions and it has been great to hear first-hand from people across Cornwall about their aspirations and concerns for Cornwall and their local area – and to be able to share what we are already doing about that across Cornwall and at the local level.

“We have based the priorities of this administration on what we heard on the doorsteps during last year’s election, and I wanted to continue that dialogue. These sessions are confirming to me that our priorities are the same as those of our residents. We have set ourselves a clear mission: to create a carbon neutral Cornwall where everyone can start well, live well and age well.

“I want to meet as many people in as many communities as possible to talk about what we are already doing across Cornwall and at the local level to deliver against those priorities – but most of all, I want to really listen to residents, businesses and community groups about their local priorities and how we can work together to make Cornwall an even better place for one and all.”

The next sessions will take place at:

Wednesday, 7 September at the Atherton Suite, Falmouth

Monday, 19 September at Wadebridge Town Hall

Tuesday, 27 September at Kresen Kernow, Redruth

Tuesday, 11 October at Torpoint Town Hall

Wednesday, 19 October at Penrice Academy Hall, St Austell

Wednesday, 2 November at New County Hall, Truro

All sessions start at 7.30pm, with doors open at 7pm. If you wish to ask a question, please let us know at the event, although residents are more than welcome to attend just to listen.

Visit our Meet the Leader pages