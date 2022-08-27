Cost of living – help if you are struggling

We know that many people are struggling with the rising cost of living, particularly following today’s news of the energy cap rise.

Liverpool City Council has a range of support in place.

Benefits advice

Request benefits advice or get help with Universal Credit claims today at www.liverpool.gov.uk/bms or check if you qualify online at www.gov.uk/benefits-calculators. You can also call freephone 0800 028 3697 or visit any One Stop Shop. You can also speak to your landlord if you’re a social housing tenant.

Liverpool Citizens Support Scheme

If you find yourself in crisis you can apply for support to get food and basic necessities for you and your family including gas and electric vouchers (urgent needs) and furniture and household essentials (home needs). An emergency or crisis might be a fire or flood, or you have had to move due to violence or fear of violence, or you are leaving care or prison and need support to stay in the community. Find out more: www.liverpool.gov.uk/benefits/help-in-a-crisis/liverpool-citizens-support-scheme/

Debt

Your local Citizens Advice can help you deal with debt. You can book appointments with a specialist advisor by calling 0344 848 7700 or visit www.citizensadviceliverpool.org.uk to find your local office. For details of other organisations go to www.liverpool.gov.uk/debt

Council Tax

Call us today on 0800 028 3686 if you’re having problems paying your Council Tax, have Council Tax arrears, are struggling to pay back overpaid Housing Benefit, or owe other debts to the council.

Free school meals

Apply today at www.liverpool.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals or call free phone 0800 028 3697.

Fuel and energy bills

Our Healthy Homes team can provide free help and advice if you’re struggling to pay your fuel bills, and energy saving hints and tips to help keep you warm and your bills low. They may also be able to help with replacement boilers and windows. Visit www.liverpool.gov.uk/housing/fuel-poverty-and-energy-efficiency/ or call them on freephone 0800 0121 754.

Council Tax Support

Council Tax Support helps you pay some of your Council Tax if you are on a low income or claiming certain benefits. You can claim whether you own your home or rent, or whether you’re working or unemployed. Find out more: www.liverpool.gov.uk/benefits/housing-benefits/council-tax-support/

Discretionary Housing Payments

Discretionary Housing Payments (DHP) can give you short term help to pay your rent when Housing Benefit or Universal Credit does not meet your rent in full. You can apply if you receive Housing Benefit or the housing cost element of Universal Credit or there is a shortfall between your rent and benefit entitlement. Find out more: www.liverpool.gov.uk/benefits/housing-benefits/discretionary-housing-payments/

Council Tax Energy Rebate

This is a £150 one-off payment for people who live in Band A – D properties.

Most of those eligible have now received the payment.

If you have not applied, please do so by 31 August so it can be processed in time for the government deadline at the end of September.

Visit www.liverpool.gov.uk/counciltaxenergyrebate

If you do not apply, the £150 will be discounted from your Council Tax bill.

Community Food spaces

Feeding Liverpool – which is supported by Liverpool City Council – has created a map of community food spaces across the city. You can use it to find out more about food pantries and community shops near you. You can help tackle food waste, build community, and save money, all at the same time. Some may ask you to pay a small fee, to become a member first.