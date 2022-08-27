COVID-19 restrictions further eased at QEH

Further COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH).

From today (Friday 26 August 2022), facemask wearing will now only be mandatory for patients, visitors, and staff in clinical areas, including Outpatients.

Masks are now no longer required in ‘public’ areas in our hospitals, including entrances, waiting areas, corridors, and restaurants. Patients, visitors, and staff who choose to continue to wear masks should still do so, and we will keep providing masks at our entrances for this purpose.

Visitors will still be required to continue adequate hand hygiene practices on arrival and departure from the hospital, as well as entry and exit from wards.

Alice Webster, Chief Nurse at QEH said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the communities we serve for their support in wearing masks when in our hospitals over the last two years to directly support us in providing the safest care possible to all our patients.

“We will continue monitoring the situation carefully, and ensuring Hands, Face, Ventilate guidance is followed, so that our patients, staff and visitors are all kept safe.”

Please do not visit any hospital or healthcare facility if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, are a close contact of someone who is confirmed COVID-19 or if you have symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting within 48 hours of the planned visit.

Ends.

For further information, please contact Communications Team, media.enquiries@qehkl.nhs.uk or 01553 613216.

To download the press release, click here.

Source link