Dyneley Arms junction highway improvement scheme to start

Connecting Leeds will begin roadworks from Tuesday 30 August at the Dyneley Arms junction of the A660 and the A658.

Road users are being urged to allow more time for their journeys and to plan ahead, as work is expected to be complete by spring 2023.

The junction is a key intersection for general traffic, public transport and HGV movements from Otley, Pool and Leeds. It provides a key point of access for movement to and from Leeds-Bradford Airport, which is located to the south-west of the junction, and for traffic going to and from north-west Leeds.

The works aim to improve safety and reduce delays, upgrade the existing signalised junction with a ‘smart’ signalling system, including introducing crossing facilities outside the Dyneley Arms on both the A660 and the A658. There will also be carriageway widening on the A658 to realign the dedicated left turn lane on to the A660. New dedicated right turn lanes will also be provided on all arms of the junction and completed with new road surfacing.

Following consultations carried out in summer 2019, the scheme aims to:

Improve accessibility between Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate, and Otley, boosting business growth and productivity.

Provide journey time improvements to key bus routes between Leeds, Harrogate, and Otley.

Reduce congestion, leading to environmental and air quality improvements.

Improve journey times and reliability.

Help connect people to employment and skills opportunities.

Leeds City Council, through its Connecting Leeds transport strategy, is proactively looking to tackle potential congestion hot spots, which could be improved to relieve congestion, give priority to public transport, and deliver safe and efficient facilities for all road users.

The start of works will see inspections and surveys to ensure a safe working area and setting up a site compound from 5 September. The main works will commence from Monday 12 September. Unfortunately, other work in the area has not allowed work to start during the summer holidays.

The scheme is part of the West Yorkshire wide corridor improvement programme. The investment of £2.4million for the works is funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

To prepare for these works Leeds visitors, workers and residents are being urged to plan ahead (search Plan Ahead Leeds or visit www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead) before travelling and to sign up for regular email updates or follow Connecting Leeds on social media.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“This junction was ranked one of the top congested junctions in the Leeds district. I’m pleased to see after a lot of efforts to deliver the scheme, we’re finally able to make a start to improve capacity at the junction.

“The scheme will also provide benefits to improve journey times between Leeds and Harrogate, and the intervening villages when it completes in spring next year. Like many schemes in construction across Leeds, we’re advising motorists to allow more time for journeys and to plan ahead where possible. We apologise in advance of any inconvenience caused.”