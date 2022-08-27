Home | Greenbuild Festival 4

Date published: 26th August 2022

With just over one week to go, the Council is looking forward to hosting the first ‘hybrid’ Greenbuild event to share awareness of environmental themes and promote ideas about how we can all play a part in creating a more sustainable future.

The events kick off with a beach walk on 4th September, followed by a star line-up of online presentations from 5th to 7th September and culminating in the live event on Saturday 10th September in Fakenham town centre.

Greenbuild Live

Celebrating the return of in-person events, Fakenham will host a mini-festival of activities themed around community, sustainability and environmentalism.

You can keep little hands and feet busy by joining in with music-making sessions, Lego building competitions and dinosaur-themed fun with Extraordinary Extinct workshops – this includes colouring activities and book reading in the library.

The Ranger team will be onsite for bird box making and nature sketching. Your little one’s will also love the Hedgehogs that will be there with Emma’s Hedgehogs.

You can enjoy learning sustainable tips and tricks, saving the planet and your wallet with slow fashion hacks and ideas on how to grow your own grub.

Interested in composting but not sure where to start? Come and have a chat with the Composting Masters.

Or do you want to start buying “greener” cleaning products at home? Earthglade have got you covered.

Eco-enthusiasts will have the opportunity to hear from Patrick Barkham, a Guardian columnist and national voice on our changing landscape, or chat to our own Energy Officer Dulcie, who can offer advice on reducing fuel costs.

All this and more, topped off with some delicious local food and produce on offer, make for a great family day out.

Greenbuild Online

Can’t make it to Fakenham on the 10th? – Don’t worry Greenbuild Online also has some great virtual events.

Building on the fantastic success from last year’s virtual festival, with attendees from across the globe tuning in, environmentalist and presenter Chris Packham will be returning for an online event talking about his love of the natural world – and his particular soft spot for north Norfolk – and some personal experiences that led his life-long passion for conservation.

“We need to recognise our own capacity for empowerment, and we have to learn and acknowledge and love the fact that we can make a difference,” said Packham at Greenbuild 2021.

His insights into the impacts of the recent extreme weather events will be fascinating to hear.

There are also talks about our coastline and what is being done to protect it, stimulating community growing initiatives and practical ways to respond to the environmental, social and financial challenges we face.

