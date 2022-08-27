Opportunity for landlords to partner council

Landlords are being encouraged to work with Dorset Council to give families a stable home, improve the quality of properties and benefit by having access to a dedicated service.

There is high demand for available homes from families in the council area and landlords who sign up and commit to making their property safe and good quality can get specialist advice and discounts as a result.

The Landlord Local Authority Partnership, also called the LLAP, recognises responsible landlords who manage good quality accommodation and maintain their properties to a good standard.

The partnership is free to join, and landlords can benefit from training, regular information updates including advice on their statutory responsibilities, changing laws and guidance. It can also lead to a 10 per cent reduction in some fees including licences for Houses of Multiple Occupancy, or HMOs.

Landlords will also benefit by having a trained team of staff to answer questions and queries specific to their needs, as well as a dedicated newsletter.

Bitesize videos are currently available to landlords explaining how they can improve the energy efficiency of their properties. More videos will go online to provide help and guidance on other important topics.

The videos explain how the government regulations affect the private sector rental market for energy efficient homes, including installing cavity and loft insulation.

The Minimum Energy Efficient Standards Regulations are aimed at improving rental property to energy rating C by 2030.

Councillor Graham Carr-Jones, portfolio holder for housing and community safety, said: “The government is driving towards good quality, safe, well maintained, energy efficient housing with a high EPC rating.

“By working in partnership with the council, landlords will have access to good quality, up to date information, coming from the government as well as how to avoid pitfalls.

“There can also be other benefits to landlords as well as knowing they have helped a family create a stable home which is safe and energy efficient.”

For more information or to sign up to the partnership, visit – Advice for landlords – Dorset Council