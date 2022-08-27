Saturday, August 27, 2022
Support the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning – Coventry City Council

All colleagues are invited to help celebrate the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and support MacMillan Cancer Research.

The Occupational Health, Safety and Wellbeing Team will be hosting a coffee and cake morning on Thursday 29 September from 11.30am to 2pm at Thomas Yeoman House, Coventry Canal Basin, Leicester Row. Coventry. 

If you would like to donate a cake, please contact Julie.richardson@coventry.gov.uk.

All proceeds will go to MacMillan Cancer Research.


Thursday, 25th August 2022

