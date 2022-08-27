The Dudley Group NHS Charity announce their upcoming Superhero Fun Run.

Members of the public are being asked to dress up as their favourite superhero and join healthcare staff at Himley Hall in October for a 5k fun run to raise funds for a hospital charity.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital and Corbett and Guest outpatient centres, will be joined by family, friends, and members of the public for the 5k Superhero Fun Run at Himley Hall Park on Sunday 2nd of October 2022.

Money raised will boost funds for the Dudley Group NHS Charity’s Thank You Appeal.

The run will start at 11am and those taking part will be joined by some of the Trust’s virtual London marathon runners who will begin their 26.2 miles marathon distance, completing their first 5k at Himley Hall.

Local company Collective Fitness will start the day with a warmup session.

Trust chief executive Diane Wake said, “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the fun run and I’ve already got my eye on the superhero costume I’ll be wearing!

“I hope lots of people will join me, whether they are running, walking, or simply cheering on their family and friends. It will be a fantastic day out for the whole family, and all for a good cause.”

Money raised for the Thank You Appeal will help buy specialist medical equipment for patients in need of specialist care including digital reminiscence technology for dementia patients, shockwave therapy equipment for Corbett our outpatient centre and ventilators for the hospital’s respiratory ward.

To sign up for the run please visit the Dudley Group NHS charity facebook page or the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust website and click on the charity section.