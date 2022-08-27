We are looking for our butterflies! Can you help?

Milton Keynes University Hospital have launched a new programme to build on our high-quality end of life care. We believe that no one should die alone and we have partnered with the Anne Robson Trust to introduce Butterfly Volunteers.

What is a Butterfly Volunteer?

Butterfly Volunteers provide company to hospital patients in the last days and hours of their lives providing emotional support, companionship and friendship to patients and families. We know that if a patient is feeling agitated or isolated, just having someone with them can make a difference. Holding a hand, reading, playing a favourite song or just being still will help – a patient being surrounded by love during the final days and hours of life is our aim through the Butterfly Volunteer programme.

The Role

The biggest gift a Butterfly Volunteer can give is their time to:

To read, listen to music, or simply sit quietly

Support family or friends who are struggling

Give respite to family or friends when they need a break

Simply sit and listen

Be an advocate for the patient and liaise with nursing staff as appropriate

Ensure that nursing staff know that their patients are not alone

If you are non-judgemental, compassionate and have confident communication skills then this role will be hugely rewarding. You will be empowered to make someone that is dying feel special and give comfort at a time of need. Families and friends will value your ability to give peace and reassurance at a difficult time. MKUH is a forward thinking, friendly place to be and our volunteers are valued members of the team.

How you will be supported

As a valued member of the team, you will receive excellent training through a Trust induction, e-learning and specialist end of life training in conjunction with the Anne Robson Trust. You will have access to support through a dedicated co-ordinator and be part of a special end-of-life team where your welfare matters to us.

The small print

You will need to be over 18, available for two shifts per month, able to commit to six months and go through a vetting process.

To find out more

In October, we will be holding an information session about becoming a Butterfly Volunteer. We would love for you to come along and meet the team.

If you would like to register your interest, email butterfly.volunteers@mkuh.nhs.uk and we will ensure you are notified of the date when it has been confirmed.

