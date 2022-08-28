A statement from Mayor Joanne Anderson following recent tragedies in the city

Liverpool is heartbroken at the loss of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

A 9-year-old girl was murdered in her own home – the place she should feel safest. Her life has been taken far too soon, and in the most horrific and callous of circumstances.

Those who committed this abhorrent crime have no place on our streets, and I have offered my full support to Merseyside Police in their investigation.

This week, three women have been murdered at the hands of men. There are no words to describe the pain that has been felt across our communities.

Mayor Joanne Anderson

I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale and Karen Dempsey.

We are in the grip of an epidemic of male violence against women and girls. We cannot allow girls to grow up in a climate of fear. A new normal of respect and safety for women is possible.

I want to send a message of support to all those across the city who share feelings of sadness and grief. As a council, we will do all we can in the coming days and weeks to address the concerns and worries our residents will understandably have.