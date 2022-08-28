Council steps in to secure permanent lost trawlermen memorial for city

A permanent memorial garden at St. Andrews Quay to pay tribute to the 6,000 fishermen who went to sea and never returned home will be created, thanks to additional funding from Hull City Council.

The original memorial installation at St Andrews Quay was temporarily removed and held in storage in late 2019 to make way for the delivery of a major programme of flood defence enhancement along the riverbank by the Environment Agency.

Fishing heritage group, STAND – St. Andrews Dock Fishing Heritage Group, the charity which has raised approximately £220,000 towards the cost of the scheme, including a contribution from the council of £40,000 in 2008. With the council’s additional £25,000 contribution and leasing the land on behalf the charity, the plans for the memorial can progress.

Now, the plan is to reinstate the memorial sculpture by artist Peter Naylor depicting the crew of a trawler within a landscaped memorial garden, which benefits the historical importance of the dock to the local community.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “The council has been working closely with STAND as we recognise the importance of this memorial. Our fishing heritage is so incredibly important to the city, and it is vital we remember the thousands of fishermen who sailed from Hull and lost their life at sea to provide fish for the city and beyond.

“They paid the ultimate sacrifice, and this memorial will give families a place to remember their loved ones.”

Ron Wilkinson, Chair of STAND, said: “STAND – The St. Andrews Dock Fishing Heritage Group thank Councillor Ross, Leader of Kingston upon Hull City Council and his team for this most generous donation to STAND’s Lost Trawlermen’s Memorial Fund.

“Their financial and administrative support has played a vital role in bringing to fruition what has been a long and extremely challenging project. Our charity, and I believe the relatives of the men and boys who gave their lives, will be forever grateful.”

Hull Maritime, the project transforming some of the city’s maritime treasures has also awarded STAND £1.500 to install information boards, through the community grants scheme.

The council plans to enter into a works contract on behalf of the charity and will be going out to tender shortly. Work is expected to start on site later in the year.