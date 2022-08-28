Hackney students celebrate success on GCSE results day

Students across the borough were celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results.

The overall Year 11 results are up from last year, with Hackney once again likely to exceed the national average results by 5 percentage points. We are so proud of our students whose determination to succeed has paid off despite the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic to their GCSE studies.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, Deputy Mayor Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Director of Education Annie Gammon, and Group Director for Children and Education Jacquie Burke, visited local schools in the morning to congratulate students on their efforts.

The Mayor joined students at the new City of London Academy Shoreditch Park, one of many successful schools in the borough, where 88% of students received passing grades in English and Maths, approximately 20% higher than the expected national average.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Anntoinette Bramble visited Stoke Newington School and Skinners’ Academy, which was celebrating its most successful set of GCSE results ever.

Schools are continuing to provide support and advice about careers, training and further education. Students should contact their school if they have questions about their results or their future plans. Hackney colleges, Bsix and New City College, are offering additional enrolment slots, alongside the Hackney school sixth forms.

There is a wide range of support available in the borough to those receiving their exam results and deciding on their next step. The Youth Employment Hub at New City College is relaunching on 19 September and will be running information sessions supported by Hackney Works. Dipped in Creativity is running a Map Your Career event at the Hoxton Opportunity Hub and JCP-led jobs fairs will also be taking place for those interested in 121 sessions with a work coach to discuss their career options. For more information email sparkchange@hackney.gov.uk.

Further careers advice and employment support is available for young people at:

https://www.younghackney.org/advice/jobs-training/careers-advice/

In addition to the schools above many schools either sustained very high achievement or improved considerably from 2019 including Cardinal Pole, Clapton Girls’ Academy, Haggerston, Mossbourne Community Academy and Mossbourne Victoria Park, Our Lady’s High School, Skinners Academy, The Bridge Academy, City of London Academy, The Petchey Academy, The Urswick School and Waterside Academy.

