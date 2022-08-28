Support available for young people collecting GCSE results and special praise for children in care

Cornwall Council’s education team has congratulated the thousands of young people receiving their GCSE results this week with special praise for children in care.

Processing results, and what they mean for your future, can be a confusing and daunting prospect so the team has outlined a range of support and advice available.

For those unsure what to do next they can check out the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Careers Hub website or contact the National Careers Service in confidence on 0800 100 900.

There is also support available for young people who may be struggling with mental health issues because of exam results. The Start Now website is created by young people for young people and includes plenty of useful advice and contact information.

Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said:

“I am hugely proud of our young people here in Cornwall who have had to endure significant disruption to their education over the past few years but nevertheless have knuckled down and produced some fantastic GCSE results.

“Whatever your grades, we want you to know that there is always support and advice available to help you consider your next steps – you don’t have to face things alone.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to all the teachers, staff, governors, parents and carers for their role in helping young people fulfil their potential. It’s been a tough few years and your dedication and commitment has been incredible.”

Special praise this year goes to those children in care in Cornwall who have once again proved that no obstacle is insurmountable when it comes to achieving top GCSE results.

In Cornwall, the education of Children in Care is overseen by Awena – Cornwall Council’s virtual school for all children with a social worker which is dedicated to ensuring they all fulfil their potential in education.

Emma Phillips, Head of Service, ‘Awena’ Virtual School, said:

“As with all children, this year has been a real challenge for those undertaking formal exams for the first time in three years.

“Awena has focussed on ensuring Year 11 Children in Care not only were as equipped and prepared for their exams as possible but also in the planning of their next steps. The Children have been proactive in their preparation for their exams, actively sought support when needed and have thoroughly embraced all the challenges they have faced. They have planned their next steps with careful thought and consideration, excited about their future – this has been incredible to be part of.

“Their resilience and attitude should be commended and we congratulate our Children in Care in all their achievements this summer and wish them all good luck for their next chapters.

“Our thanks also go to our school staff and social workers who support our children in attending school and engaging in their learning.”

Press release published on August 25, 2022.