World Breastfeeding Awareness Month – Coventry City Council

Optimal breastfeeding is vital to the lifelong good health and wellbeing of women and children.

The World Health Organisation and UNICEF recommend the early initiation of breastfeeding within an hour of birth and breastfeeding for the first six months of life and continued breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond, with the introduction of nutritionally adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at six months.

The 2022 theme for World Breastfeeding, ‘Step up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support’, seeks to involve governments, communities, and individuals. The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action co-ordinates the global World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) campaign that aims to inform, anchor, engage and galvanise action on breastfeeding and related issues.

WBW was started in 1992 to generate public awareness and support for breastfeeding.

August is National Breastfeeding Month — a month dedicated to advancing advocacy, protection, and promotion of breastfeeding to ensure that all families have the opportunity to breastfeed.

The Coventry Breastfeeding Team runs a range of Breastfeeding Support Groups across the city – you can contact your closest group for a chat and a cuppa, or if there is a question you would like an answer to.

