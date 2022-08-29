Announcing Our Big Big Big Postgraduate Show

Leeds Arts University are excited to announce Our Big Big Big Postgraduate Show, an exhibition of work by the next generation of talented creatives presented in-person for the first time in three years.

Opening to the public on Monday 19 September this is the University’s biggest postgraduate show to-date, including work from 60 students across ten postgraduate courses. The exhibition will be held in person at the Blenheim Walk campus, with many courses exhibiting work for the first time. Courses featured in the show are MA Animation, MA Creative Practice, MA Curation Practices, MA Digital Fashion, MA Fine Art, MA Graphic Design, MA Illustration, MA Graphic Novel, MA Photography, MA Worldbuilding and MA Creature Design.

Image: Our Big Big Big Postgraduate Show. Designed by BA (Hons) Illustration graduate Guy Parsons.

Head of Postgraduate Studies, Dr Sarah Taylor said:“As our biggest postgraduate show to-date this exhibition really highlights the diversity and breadth of creative talent amongst our students. We are delighted to be able to showcase work from our full portfolio postgraduate courses, with many exhibiting in-person for the first time this year. We would like to congratulate all our talented graduates, and we hope that our guests enjoy the range of work showcased here as much as we have.”

Our Big Big Big Show Show runs from 19–24 September at Blenheim Walk. Click here for more information, including full opening hours.