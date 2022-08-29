Healthy eating for a healthier you – Coventry City Council

A healthy diet can help reduce your risk of developing coronary heart disease and help to stop you gaining weight, whilst reducing your risk of Diabetes and high blood pressure

Everyone should aim for a well-balanced diet and one of the best ways to understand it is to think of foods in food groups.

Try to eat:

plenty of fruit and vegetables

plenty of starchy foods such as bread, rice, potatoes and pasta. Choose wholegrain varieties wherever possible

milk and dairy products

White meat, fish, eggs, beans and other non-dairy sources of protein

Choose options that are lower in fat, salt and sugar whenever you can.

The free NHS Easy Meals app is a great way to eat foods that are healthier for you. You’ll find delicious, easy meal ideas to get you going if you’re ever short of inspiration. More than 150 delicious, easy, healthier recipes just a tap away.

