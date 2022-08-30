Cabinet meeting – Friday 26 August

The monthly Cabinet meeting is taking place at Liverpool Town Hall on Friday morning at 10am.

It’s a busy agenda with a number of reports and financial updates.

It includes proposals to install electric vehicle charging points, retrofitting LED lamps in traffic signals and a plan to use the former fruit and veg market site for educational purposes.

This meeting is open to the public, but if you can’t attend, it will be livestreamed and we’ll also be updating from this page throughout the meeting.

You can also watch back later via the council’s YouTube channel.

You can read the agenda in full on the council’s website, along with the minutes and agendas of previous meetings.