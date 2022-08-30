Community celebration held to mark success of Hartlepool maternity service – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements, Events

Parents and babies from a midwife-led unit in Hartlepool re-opened during the pandemic came together to a special community party to celebrate its success so far.

The event was held to mark the success of the Rowan Team at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Since the service was opened in September 2020, its midwives have delivered 60 babies to parents across the area – as well as caring for more than 200 families.

The team offers holistic support to all of its women – including organised walks along the seafront, breastfeeding classes, active births and hypnobirthing.

The service also follows the Continuity of Carer initiative, which offers new mums the security of seeing the same community midwife throughout their pregnancy. Having the same midwife builds rapport and trust with the new mum.

The party at Ward Jackson Park this week was organised by midwife Tracy Scott-Barker and the team, with funding provided by local MP Jill Mortimer and North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Tracy said: “This party was our chance to bring our community of parents and their little ones back together with our team to celebrate.

“Since the service launched, the team has worked tirelessly to ensure women in Hartlepool can have their baby in the town.

“The unit really has become so much more than just that. We organise events such as our successful Beach Bumps walks along the seafront in the town, as well as expert advice and support.

“I am so proud of everyone involved and want to thank our whole community for their continued support.”

Since being elected MP for the town in last year, Jill Mortimer has helped support the service.

She said: “As chairman of APPG of Maternity it was a pleasure to spend time with the parents, babies and midwifes of the Rowan Suite.

“Hearing their great experiences gives us all hope for the future and I hope this will encourage more mothers in our town to choose this fabulous option at our hospital, so more babies are born in Hartlepool.”

Leave a comment