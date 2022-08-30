GCSE results mark an incredible year for Coventry students – Coventry City Council

Coventry students are celebrating their GCSE achievements today after a very difficult two years of the many challenges created by the pandemic.

Compared to 2019, the 2022 Coventry GCSE results show improvements across the board:

Strong pass (grades 9-5) in English and Maths combined – from 38% in 2019 to 47% in 2022

Standard pass (grades 9-4) in English and Maths combined – from 59% in 2019 to 66% in 2022

Strong pass (grades 9-5) in English – from 57% in 2019 to 65% in 2022

Standard pass (grades 9-4) in English – from 73% in 2019 to 78% in 2022

Strong pass (grades 9-5) in Maths – from 43% in 2019 to 51% 2022

Standard pass (grades 9-4) in Maths – from 65% in 2019 to 70% in 2022

Attainment 8 (results across 8 subjects) – from 43.6 in 2019 to 46.7 points in 2022

Cllr Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, welcomed the results, hailing them as a ‘great achievement’.

She said: “It is an incredible performance from the young people of our city, and testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of our talented teachers and support staff.

“We cannot stress enough how much the past two years of studies have been affected for these pupils by the pandemic and all its restrictions. Two years from a school life – and especially from GCSE studies – is such a large amount of time and these students have had to put up with disruptions, new ways of working, home-schooling and so much more. It is a great achievement.

“They have done an outstanding job to achieve these results, as have the teachers, staff and families who have guided them through their studies.

“They should all be very proud, and I am sure that with the determination they have shown, they will go on to greater successes as they continue their education and prepare for their next steps.”

Kirston Nelson, Chief Partnership Officer/Director of Education and Skills, said: “Congratulations to all of our students and our family of schools on an outstanding year of results, I am so proud of what they have managed to achieve under such tough circumstances.

“We are delighted with this year’s results. It takes a great team effort to prepare students for their exams, but in the end, it is down to them, their commitment, determination and resilience. This year, as ever, they have done themselves and the city proud.

“We know there will be some students who will be disappointed and who, despite their hard work, will not have received the grades they wished for. Our advice is not to panic and to talk to their teachers and careers advisors about their next steps. There are still many options open to them and they need to talk to their family and school to discuss those”.

Additional advice and guidance is available from the National Careers Service which provides free and impartial information and advice, with professional careers advisers available to speak via webchat. Their Exam Results Helpline 0800 100 900 is also available to help young people and their parents think about their next steps and explore the best pathway for them – open weekdays 8am-8pm, Sat and bank holidays from 10am-5pm. Calls are free from landlines and most mobile numbers.