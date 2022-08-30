Pharmacists on hand to help with minor conditions this bank holiday weekend





NHS Devon has issued the following advice, ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

If you are feeling unwell this bank holiday weekend, remember that your local pharmacist is on hand to help and can save you a long wait in your local emergency department.

Local pharmacists provide a range of services including expert advice and a fast route to medication for many minor ailments, including:

aches and pains

sore throats, coughs, colds and flu

earache

cystitis

skin rashes

teething

conjunctivitis and sore eyes