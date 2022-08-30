Pharmacists on hand to help with minor conditions this bank holiday weekend
NHS Devon has issued the following advice, ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
If you are feeling unwell this bank holiday weekend, remember that your local pharmacist is on hand to help and can save you a long wait in your local emergency department.
Local pharmacists provide a range of services including expert advice and a fast route to medication for many minor ailments, including:
- aches and pains
- sore throats, coughs, colds and flu
- earache
- cystitis
- skin rashes
- teething
- conjunctivitis and sore eyes
“Whether it’s sunburn, a bite or sting, or an upset stomach, we’re on hand throughout the bank holiday, as always,” says Pharmacist Jackie Lewis of Lewis Pharmacy in Exmouth.
“By using your local pharmacist appropriately and leaving emergency departments for emergencies you can save yourself a long wait and do your bit to reduce pressure on health services.”