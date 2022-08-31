2022 Bear Market Champs: Flow (FLOW) Daily NFT Sales Surpasses $1 Billion, Chronoly.io (CRNO) Gains 560%

Over 200,000 buyers spent more than $140 million on NFTs in July 2022. Despite the ongoing bear market, which was one of the worst phases in history so far, crypto investors are gravitating towards diversifying their portfolios and investing in NFTs that can guarantee long term returns. Flow (FLOW) and Chronoly.io (CRNO) are two such projects that have performed exceedingly well during this “crypto winter.” Even in its presale stage, which is now sold out, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has piqued investor interest due to its unique NFT concept, while Flow (FLOW) has risen to fame after Meta adoption.

Flow (FLOW) Hosts Meta’s NFT Feature, Boosts Token Price

The Flow (FLOW) blockchain platform, designed by Dapper Lab’s in 2020, was originally intended for gaming purposes. Since then, the Flow Web3 platform has evolved in its use cases like powering next generation gaming, creating apps and digital assets, supporting smart contracts and enabling fast, low-cost transactions. Dapper Labs was the team behind CryptoKitties, the business that sold one of the most expensive NFT, CryptoKitties’ Dragon, for about 600 ETH, amounting to over $390,000 at the time of sale. Flow (FLOW) powers top NFT blockchain platforms, like NBA Top Shot, which tokenizes famous highlights from popular basketball leagues in the world.

In June 2022, the Flow blockchain surpassed $1 billion in all-time NFT sales. In August 2022, after Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announced the implementation of an NFT feature for Instagram on the Flow blockchain, the price of the FLOW token increased more than 100%. At the time of writing this article, FLOW’s price is $2.13. Even though Flow (FLOW) is 95.36% below its all time high of $46.16, recorded in April 2021, long term predictions show that FLOW token will reach a maximum price of $69.47 by 2030.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) Increases by 560%

The Chronoly.io (CRNO) project is enjoying early success due its uniqueness and originality in concept. Despite the heat faced by top cryptocurrencies during the 2022 bearish phase, the value of Chronoly.io (CRNO) has increased by 560% in its presale stage. Predicted to further increase by 2,500%-5,000% by the end of its presale stage, top market analysts expect Chronoly.io (CRNO) to be the next 1000x token. These predictions have a good possibility of coming true, especially now that the presale stage of CRNO token is sold out.

This bullish project offers real-world value. Chronoly.io (CRNO) is a decentralized watch NFT marketplace created on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) token is backed by luxury timepieces from brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, amongst many others. Traders can invest in a fraction of the watch NFT for prices as low as $10, or they can buy the entire NFT and redeem the watch from Chronoly.io’s safe deposit vaults. Chronoly.io (CRNO) encourages investors of different demographics to dabble in the luxury watch market where authenticity of the watch is guaranteed. Chronoly.io (CRNO) also solves the counterfeit problem encountered often in this space. CRNO token holders allow traders with special access to exclusive NFT drops, special live/virtual watch networking events, rewards and giveaways. Currently in its third presale stage, CRNO price has increased from $0.01 to $0.066 due to investor enthusiasm. Future plans for CRNO include listing this token on top 10 crypto exchanges, launching an NFT marketplace, and creating “Chronoverse” as a rival to the Metaverse and much more.

For more information about Chronoly.io presale

Website: https://chronoly.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Chronolyio

Presale: https://presale.chronoly.io/register

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chronolyio