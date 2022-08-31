Alumna Kimberley Burrows collaborates with Warehouse in fashion print collection

Recent BA (Hons) Illustration graduate Kimberley Burrows has collaborated with fashion brand Warehouse in an exclusive collection of prints.

Drawing inspiration from her own experiences as a blind person, plus the music she listens to, Kimberley’s art is an interpretation of soundscapes and personal communication. Created by taking acrylic or oil to canvas, her process is always organic; an authentic representation of her feelings. Through this, her prints are a vivid collection of contrasting colours, striking motion and complete uniqueness.

The in-house design team at Warehouse have reimagined Kimberley’s artwork into a limited-edition collection, the capsule is a mix of occasionwear favourites and statement party aesthetics.

Kimberley said “I’m so proud of the collection and collaboration with Warehouse and I’m thrilled to be able to share it!” she continues; “Knowing that my paintings have been transformed from their original context into stunning clothing, which will be worn by so many, brings me sincere happiness.”

Image: Kimberley Burrows with her guide dog Tammy. Photograph by Piotr Marzec, courtesy Kimberley Burrows and Warehouse.

Kimberley studied BA (Hons) Illustration at Leeds Arts University, graduating in 2021. She painted many of the canvases featured in the collection during the 2020 lockdown of her final year of study. “It was a difficult time for me to navigate” she says, “I could no longer see to do the illustrations I crafted in my first year after double retinal detachment. I was also without my Guide Dog during that time, while she underwent surgery to remove benign tumours. I turned to abstract painting which became my lifeline.”

Kimberley goes on to say: “Knowing that something so beautiful as this collection has been crafted from those dark times is hard for me to articulate. It’s nothing short of incredible! The feedback and kind comments have left me astonished. My friends and followers have been so responsive and supportive, telling me which pieces they’ve bought!”

See the full collection at warehouse.com