An evening of top class entertainment from Hartlepool’s young musicians

There’s a treat in store for music lovers on Saturday 10th September when some of Hartlepool’s most talented young musicians will be showcased in a concert in the Town Hall Theatre.

Called ‘A Celebration of Music’, it will feature some of the local young musicians who have received scholarships this year from the town’s Preston Simpson and Sterndale Young Musicians Trust – an educational charity administered by Hartlepool Borough Council.

The event will help raise funds for the Trust, which provides scholarships to young people who either live in or have strong links with Hartlepool to assist them with their musical studies.

On the bill are the vocal talents of Rose Allen, Emily Barnard, Olivia Carey and Kitty Skilbeck, Charlie Edwards on guitar, Neil Sild on cello, James Ellingford on trumpet, Nardia Moore on tenor saxophone, Jake Haygarth on tenor horn and Isaac Organ on classical piano.

Among the pieces which will be performed are Bach’s Sinfonia No. 15 in B Minor, History of Wrong Guys by Cyndi Lauper from the musical Kinky Boots, Op.119 -Allegro Ma Non Troppo from Prokofiev’s Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, If You Hadn’t But You Did from Two On The Aisle by Jule Styne and No-One But You from the musical We Will Rock You by Queen.

Also on the programme will be Kid Charlemagne by Steely Dan, Andante et Scherzo by Joseph Edouard Barat, An Untold Story by Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Fever from Words and Music by John Davenport and Eddie Cooley, Movement 3 from Concerto for Horn and Strings by Gordon Jacob and Don’t Rain On My Parade by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, from Funny Girl.

The concert will also feature the choirs of St John Vianney Primary School, St Teresa’s Primary School and St Hild’s School.

Deputy Lieutenant Susan Robertson will be attending the event and will present the scholarships together with Chris Simmons, the Chair of the Trust.

Mr Simmons said: “This very popular annual concert provides a platform for the cream of Hartlepool’s young musical talent performing to a professional standard and it’s a marvellous evening of entertainment.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Trust over the past year – their generous donations are vital in helping us to continue our work in supporting the town’s young musicians to reach their full potential.”

The show starts at 6.45pm for 7pm and tickets cost just £4 each (children under 16 are free if accompanied by an adult) and are available at www.culturehartlepool.com or from Hartlepool Art Gallery and Tourist Information Centre in Church Square on 01429 890000.

For more information about the Trust, please call Judith Oliver on 01429 523914 or email judith.oliver@hartlepool.gov.uk