Clearing 2022: I was able to study closer to home but still enjoy university life

A Sports alumna has praised the benefits of applying to the University of Bedfordshire through Clearing, after missing out on her first choice.

Clearing is an option available for all applicants to utilise – whether it’s to change course, to change university or to apply for the first time. It can also help students who have just received their exam results and may have missed out on their first choice university place.

Katie, who graduated from the University’s School of Sport Science & Physical Activity, came to study at the Bedford campus after contacting the Clearing team to discuss her options.

Read Katie’s Q&A to find out about her Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…