Clearing 2022: I was able to study closer to home but still enjoy university life
Tue 30 August, 2022
A Sports alumna has praised the benefits of applying to the University of Bedfordshire through Clearing, after missing out on her first choice.
Clearing is an option available for all applicants to utilise – whether it’s to change course, to change university or to apply for the first time. It can also help students who have just received their exam results and may have missed out on their first choice university place.
Katie, who graduated from the University’s School of Sport Science & Physical Activity, came to study at the Bedford campus after contacting the Clearing team to discuss her options.
Read Katie’s Q&A to find out about her Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…
When I left Sixth Form, I wanted to be either a PE teacher or get into a career within Sport Development. I decided that Sports Studies was a great option for these career routes as the units gave me relevant experience for both career paths.
I didn’t manage to get into my first choice University and couldn’t guarantee student accommodation at another, but thankfully I came across the University of Bedfordshire which did the course I wanted to study and was local to my family meaning I could live at home.
Initially the realisation of not getting into my first choice was very disappointing. However, once I had spoken to the admissions team at Bedfordshire and made my decision to enrol, I felt confident and reassured in my selection.
I am extremely happy with my choice to study at Beds. Looking back over my time at the University, I made some great lifelong friendships, through my course and as part of the Women’s Football Team. Studying at Beds also gave me the experience and confidence to take new skills into my career. Also, being my local university I was able to balance staying at home with enjoying the social side of university life.
Don’t panic! Try and talk to someone who works within the industry you want to work in and get advice.
Make sure you take all the options given to you during Clearing so that you can be confident in your decision. From my experience Clearing was the best thing that happened to me as I wouldn’t be where I am now without the University of Bedfordshire.
The University of Bedfordshire’s Clearing team is on hand up until October to discuss courses, funding, accommodation, student support and any other queries about life on campus.
Give the Clearing Hotline a call today on 0300 3300 073 or apply online: www.beds.ac.uk/clearing