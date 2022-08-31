County Durham and Darlington – Specialist rehabilitation chair donated to support critical care recovery

A grateful patient who “owes so much” to the teams who cared for

him, has through The Teesside Family Foundation, donated a £12,000

specialist rehabilitation aid to Darlington Memorial Hospital

critical care unit.

This piece of equipment is life changing in the rehabilitation

of patients with severe muscle weakness as a result of critical

illness, neurological disease, major trauma, spinal injuries and

acute stroke.

Michael Poole from Whinney Hill, Stockton-on Tees, came into

Darlington Memorial Hospital on December 10, 2021 and was cared for

on the Intensive Care Unit and by the Rehabilitation after Critical

Illness (RaCI) South team. He was discharged in April 2022 and

continues to receive support from the RaCI team and others within

Darlington Memorial Hospital.

Speaking about the generous donation, Mr Poole said: “After

spending such a long time in ITU I can really see the benefit of

the equipment The Teesside Family Foundation were able to donate to

the unit.

“From my own personal experience, I know just how difficult it

can be for a patient to recover from critical illness. The team in

ITU saved my life and that can’t be expressed in monetary terms – I

owe them so much, so am really pleased to be able to help in some

way. I can’t speak highly enough about the NHS.”

The chair aids early rehabilitation and enhances patient

experience following devastating illnesses and trauma.

It allows early repositioning including weight bearing on legs

of patients who would otherwise not be ready or able to transfer to

a traditional chair. It has a lateral tilt facility which

benefits respiratory physio with early upright positioning this can

also aid swallow recovery and a sense of normality for

patients.

Using this chair will help to reduce the shock to the system of

patients trying to sit up when they have been nursed in bed for a

long period of time.

Emma Bland Physiotherapist and Rehabilitation After Critical

Illness Co-ordinator said: “Not only is this an extremely generous

donation, but it is meaningful because it comes from someone who

understands the value it adds to critical care recovery and how it

would have benefitted his recovery.

“Colleagues who used the chair when we had one on loan feel it

could reduce length of stay and improve overall recovery and

therefore quality of life.”

Pat Chambers, Charity Development Manager added: “We are

delighted to receive this generous donation of this specialist

rehab chair which will help enhance patient care. We do rely on

community support to enable us to help our patients across County

Durham and Darlington and you can help support our charitable work

as your NHS Charity with a text donation. Simply text YOURNHS to

70480 to donate £5. Texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message,

or perhaps by organising a fundraiser, please contact the team on

01325 743781 or email cddft.charity@nhs.net.”















