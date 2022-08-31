Farmers in Eden reap benefits from farm business support package

“There has also been great uptake on the one-to-one advice covering everything from finances, farming with the environment, and navigating new government policies.”

Funding for training and development is also available. Training vouchers worth up to £200 are available for farmers and we have recently awarded three training bursaries for young farmers.

One of the beneficiaries, Charlie Barker, who is a keen member of Eden Valley Young Farmers Club said, “I am delighted with being awarded the Young Farmer Training Bursary, which will support me in learning new skills including how to artificially inseminate cows, using a telehandler and the safe use of pesticides. These will be really useful skills to use on the 3 farms that I work on and on our own place”.

We are now wanting to hear from young people interested in our Farming Ambition Programme for 18 to 30 year olds who want to progress a farming related business idea.

Finally, the programme includes vouchers worth up to £2,500 to help fund the cost of a full carbon audit and/or soil testing for carbon to help farmers in their journey towards net-zero.

Cllr Mary Robinson, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economy and Enterprise at Eden District Council said, “The Council is delighted to be partnering with the Farmer Network and sponsoring an Eden farm business support package.

“Training and development is key for our farm businesses to help in planning and meeting the challenges facing this hugely important sector of the economy in Eden.

“Offering practical help and guidance, particularly to the younger generation of farmers, will help support the viability and vitality of these businesses in the future and the wider rural communities within which they sit.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.thefarmernetwork.co.uk/projects/inspiringeden/ or contact:

The Farmer Network on 01768 868615 / email admin@thefarmernetwork.co.uk.

