How to Manage Warehouse Employees, Effectively and Equitably

There are nearly 5,000 private warehouse and storage businesses in Canada, which are critical to the country’s supply chain.

Being a warehouse manager is a challenging position. You have to ensure inventory remains in good condition, machinery is maintained, and shipments in and out run on time.

However, managing your warehouse staff effectively is probably more crucial than any of these things. After all, without engaged employers, there wouldn’t be a warehouse to run in the first place.

Read on to learn how to manage warehouse employees.

Refine the Layout

If unsure how to run a warehouse to improve the employee experience, start by assessing the layout.

Do you have a lot of room for staff to move around—and move inventory? Does the arrangement of sections or areas make sense for the work processes? Do you have a big enough employee rest area away from the noisiest or hottest parts of the warehouse?

Everything should make it easy for your staff to complete their tasks.

Balance Staffing Numbers

A big part of successful warehouse management is ensuring you have just enough staff to cover the workload.

Too few staff, and you’ll end up overworking your employees, risking burnout and a high turnover. Too many staff, and you’ll have too little work for your employees. They won’t be able to make enough money and will start looking for a job elsewhere.

Warehouse management software can also help you balance workload with staffing levels. Follow this link for more info.

Establish an Environment of Trust

One of the best warehouse manager tips out there is ensuring you actively try to earn your employees’ trust. Why is this important? Because without a certain level of trust between management and staff, you won’t learn where things are going wrong until it’s too late.

Make sure your staff feels comfortable coming to you with issues they’re facing, inefficiencies they’re experiencing, or ideas they have to improve the work environment.

Focus on Safety and Training

Don’t just focus on training your staff on matters related to doing their job. You also need to ensure they’re aware of all the safety protocols in the warehouse. This ensures your inventory and machinery aren’t damaged and, more importantly, reduces the risk of your employees getting injured.

No one wants to see a staff member injured. It means potentially lengthy recovery time for them, and you have to scramble to find someone to cover their position. In the worst case, it could open your company up to a lawsuit.

Helpful Warehouse Advice: How to Manage Warehouse Employees

Learning how to manage warehouse employees takes time.

For new or younger managers, it may be a case of earning the respect of your employees and learning how to put the HR theory you learned during your study into practice. For experienced managers, it may mean you need to look closely at ingrained patterns and embark on introducing new technologies.

With a willingness to embrace new ideas and good attention to detail, you’ll soon have the engaged, efficient warehouse workforce you’re looking for.

For more warehouse management tips, browse the other articles on our blog.