Newly-launched business advice academy offers a helping hand to women out of work

Women living in the Liverpool city region and who are currently out of work can now access free support for their start-up business ideas, thanks to a new initiative from The Women’s Organisation.

The WO Business Academy is a four week-long programme that entails up to 25 hours’ worth of support and advice. Individuals who enrol can benefit from self-development workshops, business training, and 1-2-1 mentoring with experienced business advisors.

The programme will cover a range of topics from business planning, managing finance to social media and marketing, as well as confidence building, public speaking and resilience. A portion of the learning will be delivered online, with face-to-face sessions also taking place at The Women’s Organisation headquarters at 54 St James Street, in the city’s burgeoning Baltic Triangle.

The programme has been designed to provide learning and development opportunities at no additional cost to the participants. It offers a lifeline for women to enhance their career and employment prospects without it being an further strain on the pocket.

Free workspace and lunch will be provided, along with the chance to connect and collaborate with other local women-led start-ups.

Head of Business Advice Plus at The Women’s Organisation, Sophia Kennedy – pictured above – said: “The ever-intensifying cost-of-living crisis has put additional financial pressure on everybody, not least those who are out of work. Rising food, fuel and energy costs have forced many of us into a position where every pound and every penny counts.

“It has been so sad to see in recent months the impact this has had on our clients and service users – so we hope that the Business Academy might provide a small lifeline to some of those facing the most serious financial insecurity.

“It offers people who are out of work an opportunity to train, upskill and invest time and energy in their personal and professional development, without it being an additional and impossible financial pressure. As well as that though, it offers a unique opportunity to meet other women in similar circumstances, share experiences, share ideas and build a network of support. And that’s so important right now.

“We want to get the message out as far and as wide as possible so that as many women in the Liverpool city region can benefit from the opportunities the programme provides. Our team is ready and eager to help. We’re urging anybody interested to get in touch today.”

The Women’s Organisation is the largest developer and deliverer of training and support for women in the UK. It has supported over 60,000 women and helped to create more than 4,000 businesses since its launch in 1996.

For more information or to enrol on The WO Business Academy contact hello@thewo.org.uk