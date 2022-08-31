Time ticking to see Countdown Clock in city centre

Anyone wanting to catch a final glimpse of the Birmingham 2022 Countdown Clock in Birmingham city centre has until 5 September to do so.

The iconic structure, unveiled in Centenary Square in March 2020, is being removed and temporarily placed into storage before a planned relocation to the grounds of the Alexander Stadium – so there are just six days left for people wishing to take a selfie with the Library of Birmingham as a backdrop.

The removal will then start on 5 September and is due to be completed by 9 September, so anyone wanting a snap for posterity should visit before the start of the works.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The Birmingham 2022 Countdown Clock was a popular temporary landmark for sightseers and selfie takers in the run up to the most successful Commonwealth Games ever staged in this country.

“As we move into the next period of the city’s daily operations, which sees Centenary Square enjoy a wide range of uses, the structure is being placed into storage until its proposed relocation to the Alexander Stadium site, where it will act as an enduring symbol of Birmingham’s Proud Host City Status for the event.

“Work to prepare the Stadium and reinstate the park for use in legacy is ongoing. As such, the exact timescales and location for the clock are subject to this along with the necessary approvals and planning permission being obtained. Full updates will be provided in due course – and we look forward to the landmark being enjoyed by visitors to the Perry Barr area in the future.”

Ian Reid, CEO for Birmingham 2022, said: “The Birmingham 2022 Countdown Clock, with its eye-catching design using the iconic ‘B’ shape from the official Birmingham 2022 logo, was very popular with residents and tourists during the countdown to the Commonwealth Games. As organisers it also provided my team and I with a constant reminder of the deadline we were working towards.

“The structure has now been handed over to Birmingham City Council and it’s great to hear that it will be installed at the Alexander Stadium, the perfect location given that this was such an iconic venue for the Games. We look forward to seeing the clock in its new home.”