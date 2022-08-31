Ukrainian singers entertain the crowds at Lord Mayor’s Coffee Morning

Singers from Ukraine provided the entertainment at the Lord Mayor’s Charity Coffee Morning at Exeter’s historic Guildhall.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Lord Mayor’s chosen charity, the Exeter Dementia Action Alliance.

Music was provided by the Word and Voice Theatre Centre from Lviv in Ukraine, who also performed a concert at Exeter Cathedral last week.

Led by renowned singer and actress Natalia Polovynka, Solomiia Kyrylova and Mariia Kmit performed a selection of beautiful ancient spiritual songs – Irmos.

The Lord Mayor of Exeter Cllr Yolonda Henson and City Council Leader Cllr Phil Bialyk also attended celebrations to mark Ukrainian Independence Day last week.

The family event, at Poltimore House, marked the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s Declaration of Independence in 1991.