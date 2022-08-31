What would you like to see in North Walsham?

Date published: 15th June 2021

On June 16 and 17, our collaborators from Heta Architects and Influence will be hosting an exhibition on the Placemaking and Public Realm Masterplanning for the HSHAZ, which looks at how the town is used by visitors and how it can be ensured that the space is functional, but also enjoyable to visit.

Everyone is invited to come share their thoughts and ideas, and provide feedback on the initial concepts that have been developed to date. This is an opportunity to see what we have been up to, and to have your say around what you think works best for the town centre and the local community.

There is also a schedule of activities, including arts and crafts, afternoon tea and heritage walks, so you can chat about your ideas over a cuppa if you fancy! There is also a “design a tote bag” competition, the winning design will be printed and distributed at events around the town, so you could see your creation walking the streets of North Walsham!

Cllr Richard Kershaw, NNDC’s Portfolio Holder for Sustainable Growth, commented: “I urge residents, businesses and visitors to make the most of this opportunity to contribute to the scheme of works planned for North Walsham. We truly want the space to reflect the vision of those who live and work here and make the town accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Shona Hatton, associate director at Influence, said: “It’s so important to get out into the communities that we are working in and meet the local people to understand their opinions and ideas. We are really pleased to have the opportunity to do that in North Walsham and be able to show the community what we have been working on so far on this exciting and important project, alongside architect HETA. Myself and the team hope to meet lots of people over the two days, who want to share their ideas and take part in what will be an informal but active discussion on bringing the best to North Walsham.”

The exhibition will be held at the building between the church and the Shambles, NR29 9BZ, with the following opening times:

Wednesday, June 16 – 13:00-18:30

Thursday, June 17 – 10:00-17:30

The exhibition is free to attend and team look forward to answering any questions!

WEDNESDAY 16 June

13:00-13:45 — Presentation of HSHAZ public realm masterplan and concepts

14:00-14:30 – Heritage Tour

15:00-16:00 – Afternoon tea and Landscape Talk by Influence

16:00-17:00 – Competition: Design a tote bag for the Marketplace!

17:30 – 18:15 – Local entrepreneurs focus group

THURSDAY June 17

12:30-13:00 – Heritage Tour

14:00-15:00 – Afternoon tea and Landscape Talk by Influence

15:00-18:00 – Competition: Design a tote bag for the Marketplace!

17:00-17:45 – Presentation of HSHAZ public realm masterplan and concepts

Those that cannot make the exhibition but would like to get involved can head over to the engagement page or at the North Walsham Funday June 27.