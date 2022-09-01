Call to apply for council tax energy rebate before end of August

Residents in Liverpool who haven’t yet done so are being urged to apply for the council tax energy rebate payment.

The council is sending letters to those in Band A – D properties who have not yet applied, urging them to do so.

The application window will close on the 31st August to ensure all payments are processed by 30th September, as required by the government.

No resident will lose their entitlement to the payment – any rebate still unclaimed by the end of September will be applied as a credit to their Council Tax Account and be used to offset future payments.

However, in order to receive the payment at the earliest opportunity, all remaining eligible recipients are urged to apply online if possible.

Apply now by visiting https://liverpool.gov.uk/counciltaxenergyrebate