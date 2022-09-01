Care Trust awarded first IPS Grow Quality Kite Mark in North of England

Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust is the first trust in the North of England to be awarded the new IPS Grow Quality Kite Mark, for helping people experiencing mental ill health get back to work.

The Individual Placement and Support (IPS) Employment Service, known as ‘Making Work, Work’, has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating under the IPS Grow Quality Kite Mark, which replaces the ‘Centre of Excellence’ title, following the IPS Grow external Fidelity review.

Over 300 people have benefited from the support of the scheme and prior to linking in with the service had been unemployed for many years. The IPS Employment team has built partnerships with local employers and worked with many individuals to address barriers to employment, helping to build confidence, whilst also helping to create CVs and look for employment.

Positive feedback from those that have benefited from the service include:

“I was offered the job the same day as the interview and that was down to Simon.”

“I am really happy with the help that John has provided me with and continues to provide; I really appreciate him. I hope many other people get support from him as he is fantastic, there will be many happy people!”

“Simon was very helpful in my meetings with my employer. He made me feel confident in my return to work when I was doubtful I would be able to manage it.”

“John has been great in helping me find a job.”

“Job searching can be proper stressful, Simon made it feel like a breeze. It’s also nice to have someone to chat to about it.”

Nosheen Zabir, IPS Employment Service Team Leader at the Trust, said: Being in work is a key part of recovery from mental ill health for many people. Only 37 per cent of people using mental health services are in employment, yet we know that 70 to 90 per cent would like the chance to work with the right support. The IPS service is tailored to the individual, so we understand what people’s interests, skills and experiences are and we can then tailor a service that meets those needs.”

The initiative supports people with severe and enduring mental health problems to find and keep paid employment. Since the launch of the service in April 2015, the Trust, has helped over 300 people back into work. People that have used the service, which is based on the Individual Placement and Support (IPS) model, are twice as likely to gain employment, compared to those seeking employment through traditional vocational services.

The employment team have helped employers to change the way they view employing people with mental health conditions and supported people to find positions within a wide range of employment sectors, which include: education, finance, construction, admin, hair and beauty and health care. Before enrolling on the programme, many of these people had been out of work for years or had never worked before.

People, who have gained employment, have credited the programme with improving their emotional well-being, making new friends and improving existing relationships with family and friends. Positive relationships with work colleagues have also been developed as a result; other benefits cited include feeling more socially accepted. Good relationships and supportive connections are known to help people live longer and happier lives with fewer mental health problems and are vital to health and wellbeing.

To find out more about the employment service visit: www.bdct.nhs.uk/services/making-work-work or email employment.service@bdct.nhs.uk