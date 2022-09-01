Clearing 2022: It gave me the opportunity to progress & study a Masters

A recent University of Bedfordshire graduate has spoken about his Clearing experience after switching institutions and then going on to study a postgraduate degree.

Now that pupils have received their exam results, prospective students can use Clearing to find a place that suits their needs. But the Clearing route can also open up opportunities and different routes into a student’s dream career.

School of Computer Science & Technology graduate and ex-Beds SU representative, Dylan, came to study with Bedfordshire’s Faculty of Health and Social Sciences after applying through Clearing when he got his A Level results.

Read Dylan’s Q&A to find out about his Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…