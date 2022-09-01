Clearing 2022: It gave me the opportunity to progress & study a Masters
A recent University of Bedfordshire graduate has spoken about his Clearing experience after switching institutions and then going on to study a postgraduate degree.
Now that pupils have received their exam results, prospective students can use Clearing to find a place that suits their needs. But the Clearing route can also open up opportunities and different routes into a student’s dream career.
School of Computer Science & Technology graduate and ex-Beds SU representative, Dylan, came to study with Bedfordshire’s Faculty of Health and Social Sciences after applying through Clearing when he got his A Level results.
Read Dylan’s Q&A to find out about his Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…
I have always had an interest in both physics and programming and this course combined the two well.
I got into another university but decided I didn’t like the modules on the course so used Clearing to come to Beds instead.
I am very happy I came to Beds through Clearing – it has allowed me to publish multiple papers, progress to a Masters degree and land my dream job.
Once you have secured your place at university make sure to look round accommodation before booking, especially if it isn’t a university partnered one.
If you’re studying a computing course YouTube has tutorials on everything you can ever need to prepare or if you need some extra help in understanding some of the course content. YouTube also has helpful tips to get you ready for university life in general, such as make sure to take a doorstop so you can leave your bedroom door open as much as possible during Welcome Week – this can help you to get to know your flat mates more easily.
The University of Bedfordshire’s Clearing team is on hand up until October to discuss courses, funding, accommodation, student support and any other queries about life on campus.
Give the Clearing Hotline a call today on 0300 3300 073 or apply online: www.beds.ac.uk/clearing