COVID-19 update: mask wearing – Milton Keynes University Hospital

From Thursday 1 September, visitors will no longer be required to wear face masks in the hospital unless they are in a clinical area with immunocompromised or COVID-19 patients.

This change has been made after taking into consideration the reduced prevalence of COVID-19 and the potential improvements to patient care and experience that could be realised if face mask use is reduced.

Should visitors make a personal choice to continue to wear a face masks, they should feel comfortable to continue to do so.

Areas where face masks are still required will be clearly marked and staff will politely ask patients to adhere to face mask requirements.

PLEASE DO NOT VISIT THE HOSPITAL IF YOU ARE EXPERIENCING ANY SYMPTOMS OF ILLNESS, INCLUDING NOROVIRUS, FLU AND COVID-19.