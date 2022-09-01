Cremation recycling scheme donates £12,000 for Blackpool Carers Centre



Posted on Wednesday 31st August 2022

Blackpool Council has donated £12,000 to Blackpool Carers Centre service as part of a national crematorium metal recycling scheme.

The cheque was presented to Blackpool Carers Centre by Councillor Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for cemeteries and the crematorium on behalf of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM).

The charitable Metal Recycling Scheme run by the ICCM, involves the sale of recycled metal materials recovered following cremations, such as hip and knee replacements.

In the past, this metal was removed and buried in the grounds of the crematorium but this is less acceptable on environmental grounds.

Families give their permission for the residual metals to be recycled via the nationally recognised scheme. Proceeds are shared between members such as Blackpool Council to donate to a charity of their choice.

The metals are collected by a specialist company called Orthometals who are responsible for collecting the metals from all the crematoria who are taking part in the scheme.

Blackpool Carers Centre supports unpaid carers of all ages (from the age of 5) who are providing care for loved ones due to illness, disability, mental ill health or substance misuse. They support some of Blackpool’s most vulnerable and complex families who are in particularly difficult circumstances and currently have over 8000 carers registered with the service.

The onset of the pandemic and subsequent restrictions impacted heavily on carers, limiting their access to vital support and creating unmanageable situations for many particularly where palliative care is being provided. The delay in diagnoses and treatment has created more intense caring circumstances for many where they are supporting carers to plan ‘end of life’ care. Blackpool Carers Centre continue to support carers for up to 12 months following bereavement.

Terry Hodkinson, Blackpool Carers Centre Head of Business Development and Fundraising said:

“The support of Blackpool residents, through the ICCM scheme, has made a huge difference in our ability to provide a better life for carers in the town. “We are particularly grateful to the families who have lost loved ones and have agreed to take part in the scheme. I hope that they can take some solace from their participation which has allowed us to support more families.”

Councillor Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibilities for cemeteries and the crematorium, said:

“We are delighted to be able to support Blackpool Carers Centre with this donation of £12,000. “This service offers much needed support for our carers who face very challenging circumstances every day of their lives. “The recent pandemic has added to an already difficult situation for many of these carers and their families and that is why the work that Blackpool Carers Centre do is so invaluable. “The money is presented to Blackpool Carers Centre with special thanks to the bereaved families who gave their permission for metal to be recycled at the crematorium.”

Pictured from left to right – Cllr Neal Brookes – Blackpool Council Cabinet Member with responsibilities for cemeteries and the crematorium, Terry Hodkinson – Head of Business Development & Fundraising, Blackpool Carers Centre, Sue Tolley – Blackpool Council Bereavement Services Manager



