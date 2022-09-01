Funding secured for accommodation for homeless

Date published: 11th June 2021

North Norfolk District Council have been successful in another bid for government funding to help provide much-needed accommodation for homeless people.

The latest funding is aimed at providing a home for someone who has been rough sleeping – and will provide accommodation for a period of time that will enable the person to get back on their feet.

NNDC has been awarded £35k in this round of funding which will be used to cover some of the cost of converting council-owned storage space in Sheringham into a self–contained flat for a single person.

This follows on from a successful bid for government funding last year, when the Council successfully bid for £140k to help fund the purchase of four flats to provide temporary housing for ex-rough sleepers in the district.

The pandemic has seen a real focus on ensuring the safety of homeless people and making sure no-one is left sleeping on the streets, but the real need is for longer-term, affordable housing options in the district.

There is also concern that, with the end on the ban on evictions, we will see an increase in families becoming homeless and without enough homes available, this could mean more households being placed into bed and breakfasts as an emergency measure.

Cllr Wendy Fredericks, NNDC’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Benefits, commented: “It is fantastic that we have been successful in this bid and will be able to provide a good home for a homeless person – this adds to the portfolio of temporary accommodation the council now owns to help homeless households.

“The pressure on our Housing Team has been very high during the pandemic and the challenge is far from over, we have real concerns we will see more families evicted from their private rented tenancies and needing support.

“NNDC continue to work hard with our housing association partners who can offer permanent homes for local people. We are very keen to talk with more developers and landlords who wish to contribute to socially rented accommodation.”