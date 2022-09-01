Point Blank Partners with One Tree Planted for New Global Reforestation Initiative

We are excited to announce that Point Blank Music School has partnered with One Tree Planted to help global reforestation efforts and raise awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration.

The partnership is designed to be simple for customers to get involved in global reforestation. For every Point Blank course sold, we will plant one tree with One Tree Planted. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation.

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

From our smallest short courses to our longer more in-depth degree programmes, we will donate to One Tree Planted to help the environment flourish. We offer courses in London, Los Angeles, China, Ibiza and Online – and these will all contribute to the initiative. We look forward to working with One Tree Planted and continuing our support for the great work they do.

