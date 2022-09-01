Save money by making energy improvements in your home

Homeowners in Exeter are being encouraged to save money over the winter by making their homes more energy efficient.

With soaring energy prices and inflation at an all-time high, keeping household running costs down is a priority for everyone.

The City Council fund a loan scheme to support homeowners with finance for home improvements, adaptations, and renewable energy and energy efficiency measures.

Working in partnership with social enterprise lender, Lendology CIC, since 2008, the partnership has lent over £1.2 million to homeowners across the city.

Understanding Energy Performance Certificates and how to increase energy efficiency in homes is the first step. Once people have an idea of the measures that can be installed to improve homes, they will then be looking at how to finance the works.

Ms B and Mr H bought their home in Exeter in 2018. The property was built in the 1950s and still had many of its original features and fittings when it was purchased. The house was in need of modernisation and so over the first few years, the couple worked on renovating their new home.

Typical of properties built in the 50s, there was no cavity insulation, meaning high monthly bills. The couple decided to have their home insulated to reduce heat loss and lower their energy bills alongside the installation of a new efficient boiler.

The next step for the couple was to look into renewable energy sources to save money on electricity bills by generating their own electricity. Solar panels were a great option and the couple applied for a Lendology loan to spread the cost of installing solar panels and battery storage.

Whether employed, self-employed, in receipt of benefits, or retired, everyone is welcome to apply.

Once the solar panels are installed, Ms B and Mr H expect their Energy Performance Certificate to improve from an E to a C rating, and are hoping to notice savings on their energy costs. Ms B said: “The Lendology application process is easy, efficient and pain-free.”

To find out more or to apply for a loan funded by Exeter City Council, visit www.lendology.org.uk or call 01823 461099