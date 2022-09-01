SET YOUR SIGHTS ON SANDWELL COLLEGE AND ENROL NOW!

All 16-18 full-time students can benefit from the college’s Mega Deal, with free Metro travel or a bus pass!

As enrolment opens for September, school leavers are being encouraged to apply now to Sandwell College, with over 100 courses on offer including new T Levels, Apprenticeships and other vocational qualifications.

Located in the heart of West Bromwich, Sandwell College boasts state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional teaching standards and outstanding pass rates. The college’s inspiring team of tutors guide students on their journey into work, further education and university, ensuring that every individual can excel and develop within a positive learning environment.

What’s more, all 16-18 full-time students can benefit from the college’s mega-deal, with free Metro travel or a bus pass. Financial support, free meals and free and subsidised activities and trips are also available to those students who meet the requirements.

School leaver courses encompass a variety of subjects, from business, computing and construction to early years, engineering and health and social care. The college also offers full-time T Level courses, including education and childcare, management and administration and construction. The two-year courses equip students with the skills required to embark on a technical career, or on to higher-level apprenticeships and university, combining classroom study with on-the-job training as part of a substantial industry placement.

The college is also an award-winning apprenticeship provider, unlocking unrivalled opportunities for students keen to take their first step on the career ladder. Sandwell College works with major organisations allowing students to earn while they learn, gain industry experience with the UK’s biggest employers and ensure their CV stands out from the crowd.

Alongside exceptional teaching, Sandwell College is proud to offer excellent mental health services, ensuring that every student has access to the guidance and support they need within a safe and nurturing environment. Mental health support is embedded within every aspect of college life, with learners having access to a network of mentors and confidential counselling services, as well as student-to-student safeguarding and mental health champions.

Graham Pennington, Principal of Sandwell College, said: “Enrolment for September is now open and we’d encourage prospective students to come and talk to us about their future plans – with over 100 courses on offer, including T Levels and Apprenticeships, and with our expert teaching teams on hand, we can help every individual find the right route for them.

“As a college, we’re committed to inspiring each and every student – regardless of their background or academic history – to fulfil their ambition. We don’t believe in a ‘one size fits all’ approach, and with such a broad range of courses available, we can help to create a learning programme that is flexible and ideally suited to the needs and aspirations of every student.

“Our doors are open and we’re here to help – so there’s no better time for students to get in touch and take their first step towards a bright and successful future.”

Prospective students can drop in and visit us now to find out more and enrol for 2022/23.