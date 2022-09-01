Stokewood Leisure Centre project reaches key milestone



Posted on Thursday 19th January 2017

A partnership project to improve the public health and wellbeing facilities at Stokewood Leisure Centre in Bournemouth has reached a key milestone and is on track to complete later this year.

Stokewood is managed by BH Live in partnership with Bournemouth Borough Council.

BH Live is the south coast’s leading operator of leisure and event venues. It is also a charitable trust and social enterprise which focuses on making a positive social impact to the health, wellbeing and economic prosperity of its communities.

Bournemouth Council and BH Live are working together to undertake a sustainable improvement plan. This will significantly improve the overall customer experience and encourage more local people to get more active.

A larger gym will create more space for new equipment and QUAD functional fitness zones. This will enable BH Live to provide a broader, and even more exciting, range of activities to encourage inactive people in the area, especially those living with health conditions and young people, to get more active.

The new space will benefit from environmentally friendly (LED) lighting, insulation and climate control. Natural daylight will improve ambience. Original features to be retained include a stained glass window and grand central staircase.

John Beesley, Leader of Bournemouth Council, said: “We are delighted with the progress so far at Stokewood. On completion we will be providing an invigorated space offering more opportunities for local people to enjoy health and fitness pursuits.”

“It’s great to see the project coming along and we can’t wait to see the new and improved space, adds Peter Gunn, BH Live’s Chief Executive. “These improvements will enable us to continue meeting the high expectations and diverse needs of our community; to encourage people of all ages and abilities to be more active to promote greater health and wellbeing.”

Natasha Barnes General Manager of Lifetime Construction Ltd, the main contractor for the project, said: “We are pleased with progress to date on this very exciting enhancement to Stokewood’s facilities. We have received full cooperation from BH Live’s on site team whilst undertaking works which has been very helpful.”

The centre remains open during the work and customers can also use other facilities in the area at Sir David English, Littledown, Pelhams and BH Live Active, Queen’s Park.

The improved facilities are due to open to the public by Spring/Summer 2017.

Find out more from the team at Stokewood and at bhliveactive.org.uk.