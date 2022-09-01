Ulster University Business School launches new range of funded business courses

Ulster University Business School is offering funded places on a range of accredited postgraduate, undergraduate and short courses in FinTech, International Business, Leadership, Management, Marketing, Sustainability and more.

Delivered as part of the Department for the Economy’s Skill Up initiative, many of the courses start this September and focus on skills needs identified by priority economic sectors. These courses will offer pathways to careers in sectors which require highly skilled, well-paid employees to fill gaps in the job market.

Open to those over 18 years of age and eligible to work in Northern Ireland, these free courses provide an excellent opportunity to upskill and retrain, leading to opportunities for career development and progression.

Courses will be delivered on a part-time basis offering greater accessibility and allowing students to balance work and other commitments and study at a pace that suits them.

Courses on offer include:

PG Certificate in Professional Development (Enabling Business Resilience)

PG Certificate in Professional Development (Understanding International Business)

PG Certificate in Executive Leadership

Advanced Certificate in Management Practice (Transformational Management in a Digital World)

Level 7 short courses and modules include:

Business Sustainability and Innovation

Strategic Marketing

Managing and Leading People

Financial Theory, Products and Markets

Regulation and Compliance

Professor Gillian Armstrong, Associate Dean – Development and Partnerships (Domestic) at Ulster University Business School said;

“Covering a diverse range of subject areas in new and emerging sectors, these skills development courses have been hugely popular with individuals wanting to acquire new skills and explore new career pathways – as well as employers seeking new workforce development opportunities to build their skills and knowledge base. Having a highly skilled workforce is critical to Northern Ireland’s future economic success – skills interventions like the Skill Up initiative is helping align employee development and skills with local employment trends and market needs successfully.”

Applications are now open. For more information and details on eligibility requirements, visit www.ulster.ac.uk/skillup