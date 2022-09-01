Warm homes for older people

If you are a homeowner, living in Hull and in receipt of a state pension, Hull City Council may be able to help you improve the energy efficiency of your home to make it warmer, more comfortable, and cheaper to heat … and it won’t cost you a penny.

Thanks to a grant from the government’s Housing Support Fund, the council can fund the cost of installing loft insulation, cavity wall insulation, boiler replacements and/or first time central heating.

There are criteria to be met to qualify for this help, and letters have already been sent from the council to eligible households in the city. Full details about the scheme can be found on the council’s website.

Homeowners who are not in receipt of a state pension can apply for insulation for their homes and would be asked to pay a discounted price of £99.

Cllr Jan Loft, the council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Homelessness, said: “I understand that some homeowners thought the offer was too good to be true and therefore must be a scam. However, I can assure you that it is genuine and available on a first-come-first- served basis, paid for with money allocated to the council from the government’s Household Support Fund.

“We want our residents to be warm and well throughout the winter months, and to help them save money on their energy bills. According to the Energy Saving Trust, better home insulation together with a new A rated combination boiler can save as much as £750 a year on energy running costs.

“If you have received a letter offering free energy efficiency upgrades, and think your home would benefit, please get in touch with Hull Warm Homes or the named contractors in the letter.”

Applications to the Fund for energy efficiency improvements will close at the end of September 2022, or sooner if the budget is fully allocated. A successful claim will require a completed installer survey, which will be completed by the council’s accredited installers.

If you have received a letter offering improvements, you can contact the installer yourself, quoting the reference number at the top of the letter. For insulation upgrades please contact HEAT Insulation Ltd on 01482-58859. For boiler replacements please contact Pro-Gas Services Ltd on 01482-792705.