Your NHS Foundation Trust Needs You – Stand in our 2022 Council of Governor Elections

Are you passionate about the NHS? Would you like to be a voice for patients, their families, carers and NHS staff? If so, have you considered standing for election as a Governor of our NHS Foundation Trust?

Governors are responsible for representing the interests and views of both our public and staff members alongside the wider-general public (at large), seeking performance assurance from our Board of Directors (people responsible for running our hospitals), and also helping us to shape the Trust’s future health priorities and plans and their behalf, and collectively:

Our Council of Governors sit around table with the Board of Directors to share ideas and views during decision-making processes and when formulating future plans

With Governors supporting our Board of Directors to consider the potential impact on the wider healthcare system/partners and the public at large

By forming a rounded view of the interests of the wider-general public in terms of healthcare system working and collaboration

And ultimately, members and the wider-general public therefore have a voice, through the Council of Governors (their elected representatives), which helps to shape the future healthcare services to better meet their and their families’ needs.

There are seven (7) Public Governor seats open for election in MFT’s ‘Manchester’, ‘Trafford’, ‘Greater Manchester’ and ‘Rest of England & Wales’ Public Constituencies.

There are also four (4) Staff Governor seats open for election in ‘Nursing & Midwifery’, ‘Other Clinical’ and ‘Non-Clinical & Support’ Staff Groups.

Eligible staff and public members (aged 16 years or over) can nominate themselves to stand for election as a Governor. You do not need specific qualifications for the role, just an interest in healthcare and a commitment to representing members to the best of your ability.

“We truly appreciate your interest in and support for our Trust, and do hope that you will consider standing for election as a Governor” said MFT’s Group Chairman Kathy Cowell OBE DL

“We look forward to working with our Governors and members in the future to develop our hospitals and provide world-class services for adults and children.”

If you would like to nominate yourself as a candidate for election as a Public Governor, please complete a ‘Nomination Form’ with the quickest way of doing this being online www.cesvotes.com/mft2022

Alternatively, you can contact the Returning Officer, Ciara Hutchinson at Civica Election Services (CES) via:

Telephone: 0208 889 9203

Email: ftnominationenquiries@cesvotes.com

Text: Text 2FT MF and your name and address to 88802

Post: Civica Election Services, The Election Centre, 33 Clarendon Road, London. N8 0NW

The nomination process formally opened on Thursday, 14th July 2022 with all completed Public and Staff Nomination Forms being received by CES by 5pm on Friday, 29th July 2022.

To find out more about the election process, download a ‘Candidate Information Pack’, or visit our Governor Election webpage at:

