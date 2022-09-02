£4.65 million to make Halton homes warmer and more energy efficient

A new grant scheme has been launched to help Halton homeowners or those renting in the private sector to reduce their energy bills, cut carbon and make their homes warmer.

Working in partnership, Halton Borough Council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority have secured £4.65 million from the Sustainable Warmth Fund, made available by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

The funding will enable around 442 homes in Halton to benefit from home energy improvement works to the value of around £10,000.00 per property. Measures include:

Cavity and solid wall insulation

Insulation for lofts and rooms-in-roofs, and under floor insulation

Alternative heating systems such as air source heat pumps

Solar photovoltaic (PV) electric panels

To be eligible for a grant residents must meet all the following headline criteria:

The gross household income must be below £30,000 per year or below the Minimum Income Standards;

The property should have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E, F or G; and

Be a homeowner or live in a private rental home.

Speaking about the launch Cllr Phil Harris, Executive Board Member for Climate Change, said: “Supporting residents to reduce their carbon footprint is a key part of the borough’s Climate Change Action Plan to work towards a greener future for Halton.

“This grant scheme not only helps individual households to cut their home energy costs and make their homes warmer this winter, it also helps reduce carbon emissions.

“The grant process is simple and on average households will benefit from around £10,000 of improvement measures which can make a big difference to energy use and bills.

“All our indicators suggest that need and demand for the scheme is going to be high and would encourage homeowners and those living in private rented properties to check the Council’s website to find out more information and see if they are eligible for the grant and submit an expression of interest as soon as possible.

“This investment is in addition to grant funding of approximately £2.5 million secured in 2021 which is already being used to improve the energy efficiency of over 250 homes. The £4.65 million will be used to target around 442 of the most energy inefficient homes, and the Council recognises that demand is likely to exceed this.

‘’We will continue to work closely with our partners across the Liverpool City Region to secure additional investment and continue to urge the government to put in place better strategic planning at a national level to tackle construction industry concerns, invest more in the skills gaps and supply chain development which hinder an expanded retrofitting programme.’’

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “This intervention is part of a much wider package of support we’ve invested across Halton. On top of the work we’ve already done, we want to help families in Halton combat the devastating impact that the cost-of-living crisis is putting on their mental health and give them real peace of mind.

“This funding forms part of the £60m we’ve invested to help put money back into the pockets of more than 5,500 households in Halton and across the wider Liverpool City Region – by making their homes more energy efficient.

“In real terms, it will cut energy bills and ensure that the most vulnerable will no longer having to make impossible choices between heating their homes or feeding their families. And it’s already having a significant impact to people across the region, with some saving £100 or more a month on their bills.”

Halton residents are encouraged to visit the Council website to find out more about the new grant scheme, check the full eligibility requirements and complete the online expression of interest form.

https://www3.halton.gov.uk/Pages/planning/greenhomesgrant.aspx

Residents who require support and assistance to complete the expression of interest form, please visit a Halton Direct Link or call the customer contact centre on 0303 333 4300.